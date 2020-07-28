The Kern County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to expand intensive care unit capacity, as local hospitals are pushed to the limit with a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Although some beds remain available, hospitals have struggled to staff intensive care units, limiting the number of patients that can be treated. On Tuesday, supervisors voted to approve a $12 million contract with RightSourcing Inc. to bring in nurses from around the country and expand ICU beds by 17 percent.
A state model accurately predicted Kern would reach its ICU capacity on Tuesday, Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said during the supervisors meeting. The model shows a continued rise in cases until early February.
“We have available ICU beds, we don’t have available nurses,” Constantine said. “We’re hopeful that the actions you’re taking today, allocating that money will help, but the model is tracking fairly closely.”
Kern and seven other Central Valley counties have become a focus of state officials recently for elevated levels of disease transmission. The California Department of Public Health showed on Tuesday that Kern had reported a higher rate of cases over the last 14 days than any other county in California. At around 455 cases per 100,000 people, Kern has outpaced its neighbors in the Central Valley, which are also struggling with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.
Tuesday’s action by the supervisors was funded by reallocating CARES Act dollars already dedicated to the city of Bakersfield to the new contract. The County Administrative Office said in a letter to supervisors that Bakersfield would already receive another allocation from the State’s portion of the CARES Act. The City Manager’s Office said Bakersfield could use the money, but it recognized the immediate need for the money to go to ICUs.
The contract will allow hospitals to add 40 ICU beds, expanding beyond the licensed capacity of 232.
“We are watching an unprecedented example of government desperately trying to help us deal with a desperate situation,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said during the meeting.
In addition to bringing in more nurses, supervisors increased the Kern Recovers forgivable loans program by $5 million, bringing the total amount of financial relief to small businesses to $30 million.
The program had reached its limit at $25 million, but Chief Operations Officer James Zervis said the county had received about $4.2 million in applications from 127 businesses after the program ran out of money earlier this month. He added more applications were still being processed.
The allocation of additional dollars into the popular Kern Recovers program shows that businesses have been hit hard by the state’s shutdown orders.
“We will be ready to fund that additional $5 million tomorrow,” Zervis said of the supervisor’s proposed action.
Additionally, the county will contribute $500,000 toward a COVID-19 advertising campaign and will contribute $300,000 to the Kern County Museum Foundation and $365,000 to the California State Soccer Association.
“We need to open Kern County. We need to get businesses back operating and open and key to doing that is taking this virus seriously, understanding that it’s here, it’s spreading, and that it will continue to spread for months,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. “We need to do everything we can to continue to manage this and to maintain capacity. The key to doing that is maintaining all of these great public health practices. The sooner we do that as a society, as a region, the quicker we get back open.”
(1) comment
But it's just they sniffles the President said.
