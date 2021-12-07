Supervisors appoint Peter Kang as Kern County public defender

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Peter Kang as the next Kern County public defender, effective Dec. 18.
Kang has 19 years of experience with the Public Defender’s Office, serving as chief deputy public defender from 2013-18 and as the assistant public defender since 2018, according to a Kern County news release.
“I'm humbled and grateful to the board,” Kang said via email in a statement Tuesday. “I follow a line of remarkable public defenders, including Pam Singh, Konrad Moore, Mark Arnold and Art Titus, who served as mentors to be with their humanity, hard work and commitment to serve the community. As public defender, I want (to) continue to raise expectations about what justice means for poor people and remind others of the humanity of those left behind.”
Kang earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of Law.
Prior to joining the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, Kang served in the United States Air Force as captain and deputy staff judge advocate, chief of military justice and chief of claims, according to the county news release.
Kang replaces Pam Singh, who submitted her resignation as public defender to the board Sept. 28. However, Singh will continue her work as a deputy public defender.