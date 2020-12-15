The Kern County Board of Supervisors has appointed Stacy Kuwahara as the new director of Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
A 10-year veteran of the department, Kuwahara will replace outgoing Director Bill Walker when her appointment becomes effective Jan. 2.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be stepping into this role behind Director Walker, and I really look forward to working together with you,” Kuwahara said in brief remarks during a board meeting on Tuesday. “I think we are going to have a lot of opportunities to make a very positive impact on our community.”
Kuwahara is a licensed marriage and family therapist. She has served in numerous roles since she started with the department in 2010, including deputy director. Most recently she served as the logistics and operations chief for the department’s COVID-19 response.
“We are confident that you will bring a wealth and depth of perspective and experience to this new role,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said during Tuesday’s announcement.
Kuwahara has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from UC Santa Cruz and a Master of Arts in counseling psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute.