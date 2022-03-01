Supervisor Zack Scrivner announces bid for reelection

Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner has announced his intention to run for reelection. On Tuesday, he revealed he had filed paperwork to run for a fourth term in office.
First elected in 2010, Scrivner represents eastern Kern County and serves cities such as Tehachapi, California City and part of Bakersfield. He is the current chairman of the board, a position that alternates every year.
“District 2 is a large area with voters and families spread throughout, but everyone I know shares my deep respect for, and commitment to, their communities,” Scrivner said in a statement. “My goal is to continue to promote this county as a hub for aerospace and defense, agriculture, energy, oil, mining and logistics. We have a very diversified economy, but we need to continue to both educate, and sometimes lock horns with, our state and federal governments who may not appreciate or comprehend the magnitude of the benefits Kern County provides the nation.”
Prior to his election to supervisor, he served on the Bakersfield City Council for six years.
A defender of Kern County’s oil industry, Scrivner has been known to push back against policy goals of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Sacramento Legislature.
“I will continue to focus on protecting our citizens with strong law enforcement, fire services, and first responders,” he said. “Today’s world has many challenges, including serious drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues that plague every community in the nation, including ours. Our streets, neighborhoods, schools, churches, and workplaces must be safe and secure, and my agenda includes leadership on all those fronts.”
He lives in Tehachapi with his wife, Christina, and four children.