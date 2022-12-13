Supervisor Maggard honored for 16 years of service

The Board of Supervisors presented a retirement resolution to 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard on Tuesday in honor of his time in public office for Kern County.
“I am blessed and honored to receive this affirmation this morning,” Maggard said.
Maggard, a Bakersfield native and CSUB alumnus, has been on the Board of Supervisors since 2006. He previously served on the Bakersfield City Council for eight years. He sat on myriad committees that tackled a range of issues, from homelessness to beautification of parks.
The 3rd District covers east Bakersfield, north Bakersfield, and the North of the River communities such as Oildale and Rosedale. Maggard’s role will be filled by incoming Supervisor Jeff Flores, who recently won the seat in the 2022 midterm election.
Supervisor David Couch, who began his time on the council alongside Maggard in 1998, recollected their first encounter.
“We didn’t know each other that well,” Couch said. “But we had a conversation right after we met and we decided that if we ever disagreed on anything or if we were at odds over that when the issue was passed we would just turn the page. There haven’t been that many things that we haven’t agreed upon — we’ve had a couple of tense moments, but what I’ve always admired about you is that you kept your word with that. We turned the page.”
During his time in office, Maggard championed job growth, beautification and protection for parks. He leaves behind a legacy of a continuing oil industry, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, and laws that maintain the county’s parks, including the Kern River Bluffs and Kern River Parkway.
“I know that I've worked with you less than everyone else up here but I just wanted to say that you're a great example of a leader and all the public service that you’ve offered the community,” said Supervisor Phillip Peters. “I wish you the best of luck on your next endeavors.”
