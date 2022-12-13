 Skip to main content
Supervisor Maggard honored for 16 years of service

Mike Maggard

Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard is retiring from the county board after 16 years of service. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Board of Supervisors presented a retirement resolution to 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard on Tuesday in honor of his time in public office for Kern County.

“I am blessed and honored to receive this affirmation this morning,” Maggard said.

