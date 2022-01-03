Supervisor Maggard confirms he won't seek reelection

It came as little surprise at this point, but on Monday, Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard made it official by announcing he will not seek reelection to a fifth term in June.
He wrote in a late morning email that, after 30 years of elected service, he has too often placed service to his community ahead of serving his own family. His plan now is to spend more time with his children and grandchildren — but not on a full-time basis until he leaves office.
"I remain devoted to the people of Kern County and will work tirelessly through the remainder of this term to complete the many projects and initiatives which are underway," Maggard's email said after thanking God, his wife, his family, his staff and the voters of Kern County, in that order.
Maggard's decision appears to have been anticipated by at least two people looking to succeed him on the board, including his own chief of staff for the last 11 years, Jeff Flores, who said Monday he has been soliciting endorsements and already has one from the Kern County Prosecutors Association.
"I would be honored to continue serving the residents of the Third District,” Flores said in a phone interview, adding that he will make an announcement regarding his own potential candidacy in the next few weeks.
Former California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Brian Smith acknowledged in December he has begun campaigning for the Third District, even though the window for filing a statement of candidacy doesn't open until Feb. 14. The vote is scheduled for June 7.
Flores' and Smith's recent political activity has raised questions as to why Maggard didn't announce sooner that he will not seek reelection. Some have said the supervisor's silence on the matter gave Flores an unfair advantage.
Maggard did not respond to two requests for comment Monday.
For his part, Flores, who serves as Area 2 trustee on the Kern High School District, thanked Maggard for serving the community and said he respects his boss's timing.
"There’s speculation in pre-positioning in advance of people’s decisions, and I think other candidates have been out there,” Flores said. "Nothing has been unfair."
Maggard's email added that he loves the community he represents and the life it has given him "far beyond what I dreamed possible as a child growing up here."
"One of the biggest blessings of my life has been the opportunity to serve my hometown and the people of Kern County trying to improve the quality of life for all who live here," he wrote. "May God Bless the people of Kern County and all those who serve them."