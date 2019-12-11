Supervisor David Couch will host a warm clothes distribution on Dec. 18 at Barker Park in Wasco for those who are in need, according to a news release.
Gently used warm clothes will be distributed to the community from noon to 2 p.m. All items will be free of charge, according to the release.
All clothing items are from Couch's second annual warm clothes drive. Those who still want to donate clothes can call Couch's office at (661) 868-3680 and can have donations picked up, according to the release.
(1) comment
God Bless all for helping the Poor and Homeless, how do you Vote in a sort of way does your vote equal a gosh blessed good deed newsworthy attracting event?
