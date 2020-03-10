Supervisor David Couch lost several percentage points in the latest update of vote totals by the Kern County Elections Division.
After the department added newly-counted votes to the totals posted on its website late Tuesday, Couch slipped from earning 56.9 percent of votes cast to 53.8 percent.
His challenger, civil rights attorney Emilio Huerta, pulled to within a thousand votes.
The Elections Division added 2,448 Fourth District votes to the tally, putting Couch’s total at 6,241 compared to Huerta’s 5,355.
It is unclear how many votes remain to be counted. The Elections Division was not immediately available to comment.
The other leading supervisor candidates in other district races - incumbent Leticia Perez and district director for retiring Supervisor Mick Gleason, Phillip Peters - did not see their percentages significantly change.
Both lost less than a percentage point, with Perez earning 56.7 percent of votes by the end of Tuesday’s count and Peters earning 52 percent.
Both medical marijuana ballot measures also experienced little change, with Measure D showing 59.5 percent no votes and Measure E showing 57.5 percent no votes after slightly more than 26,000 votes had been added to the totals for each.
Elsewhere, federal and state representatives with comfortable leads received little reason to worry after the new votes were added.
The California Secretary of State’s Office showed David Valadao, candidate for the 21st Congressional District, at 51.5 percent of the vote compared to incumbent TJ Cox’s 38 percent.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of the 23rd Congressional District, earned 67.5 percent compared to challenger Kim Mangone’s 32.5 percent.
Rudy Salas, who holds the 32nd Assembly District seat, earned 55.9 percent compared to candidate Todd Cotta’s 44.1 percent.
Vince Fong, of the 34th Assembly District, earned 73 percent of the vote compared to Julie Solis’ 27 percent.
(1) comment
David "The Jackal" Abbasi had a poor showing in his defeat in the 5th district race. Measure D, which he helped author, went down in defeat. He has a pending criminal weapons case. He has a pending civil action to prohibit him from possessing firearms. He sure keeps himself busy.
