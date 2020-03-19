There were no surprises in the unofficial final vote update by the Kern County Elections Division posted on Thursday. All leading candidates crossed the finish line without being upset at the last second.
Fourth District Supervisor David Couch managed to stave off a late swell of support from challenger Emilio Huerta, who narrowed the gap as provisional and mail-in ballots were counted in the weeks following Election Day.
The final tally was 9,721 votes for Couch compared to 8,426 for Huerta, or 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent.
Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez also maintained her lead. She received 7,582 votes, or 58.5 percent, with the remainder divvied up between four other candidates.
District Director for the First District, Phillip Peters, is set to take on the lead role. He earned 24,713 votes, more than twice as much as his two challengers, for 52.5 percent of total.
Supervisors needed to earn more than 50 percent of the vote in order to win outright and not face a runoff in November.
Mayor Karen Goh stamped her victory with 83.8 percent of the vote in the unofficial final update.
Measure D received 87,951 no votes compared to 61,673 yes votes, or 58.8 against to 41.2 for. Measure E received 84,597 no votes compared to 64,439, or 56.8 against compared to 43.2 in favor.
In statewide races, which have not been finalized yet, 21st Congressional Rep. TJ Cox is at 38.6 percent of the vote compared to David Valadao’s 50.1, with two other candidates polling at a combined 11.3
U.S. Rep. for the 23rd Congressional District, Kevin McCarthy, has earned 66.7 percent of the vote compared to Kim Mangone’s 33.3 percent.
Assemblymember for the 32nd District, Rudy Salas, has earned 57.7 percent of the vote compared to Todd Cotta’s 42.3 percent.
Vince Fong, Assemblymember for the 34th District, has earned 72.2 percent of the vote compared to Julie Solis’ 27.8 percent.
(2) comments
TJ Cox (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 21st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2021.
Cox (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 21st Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the primary election on March 3, 2020.
Cox was endorsed by former President Barack Obama (D) in the 2018 general election. His professional experience includes working as an engineer and small businessman. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and created the Central Valley Fund.
Cox listed the following as his priorities as a congressman:[1]
“
Lead the fight to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable care
Work tirelessly common-sense immigration reforms that include a path to citizenship and protections for DACA recipients
Protect Medicare and Social Security and fight back against any attempt to privatize or cut these programs
End Big Money in politics and fix our rigged political system by sponsoring and passing comprehensive campaign finance reform[2]
The voters elected the best qualified supervisor candidates. Emilio Huerta, David Abbasi, and Julie Solis never stood a chance. Now they move on to their next scheme for attention and government money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.