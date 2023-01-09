 Skip to main content
Superior Grocers assault victim identified

A Superior Grocers employee who was assaulted and killed was identified Monday.

Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, died at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 2 at Kern Medical. He was assaulted at Superior Grocers on Jan. 1, the coroner said.

