Superior Grocers assault victim identified

Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
A Superior Grocers employee who was assaulted and killed was identified Monday.
Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, died at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 2 at Kern Medical. He was assaulted at Superior Grocers on Jan. 1, the coroner said.
Urvina was a Bakersfield resident. Police said previously Urvina was trying to take a picture of a car belonging to murder suspect Demetrius Ford Jr. — who reportedly hit another car in Superior Grocers’ parking lot — when Urvina was fatally assaulted.
