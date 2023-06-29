2071375211-data.jpg

Former Kern County Superior Court Ralph W. Wyatt was appointed to his position by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

 Contributed photo

Kern County Superior Court recalled Judge Ralph W. Wyatt, who died last month, as a man who inspired people and whose proudest achievement was securing public access to local bodies of water.

Wyatt died Tuesday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. His age was not immediately available.

