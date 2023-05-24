 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Superior Court judge holds The Californian in contempt of court for refusing to turn over unpublished notes

A Kern County Superior Court judge held The Californian in contempt of court Wednesday after the newspaper did not turn over unpublished notes as ordered. The Californian is seeking to appeal this decision.

Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe served a subpoena to The Californian requesting audio, video and notes created by this reporter when interviewing inmate Sebastian Parra at the Lerdo Justice Facility. Blythe represents Parra's co-defendent Robert Roberts, and both men are accused in the August shooting death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases