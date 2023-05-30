Kern County Superior Court announced Tuesday the appointment of a new court commissioner.
Court commissioners are selected by Superior Court judges to preside temporarily over certain cases. A judge’s same powers and duties will be conferred upon Sally Ackerknecht, the newly appointed commissioner. She will be sworn into office June 5.
Ackerknecht will preside over various case types as needed throughout Kern County, according to a news release.
She was hired by Superior Court in January 2023 to serve as a court attorney and a legal research attorney. While in this position, she served as a temporary judge in family, civil, criminal and traffic cases.
Ackerknecht also worked as a child support attorney for the Department of Child Support Services in Kern County from 2018 to 2023. Prior to this role, Ackerknecht worked as a deputy public defender in Tulare County from 2011 to 2018.