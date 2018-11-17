There’s usually only one kind of place where Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can hang out with Siths, or where Barf from the 1987 Star Wars spoof “Spaceballs” can meet his inspiration, Chewbacca, and that’s at a comic convention.
The Kern County Fairgrounds is hosting the annual Bakersfield Comic-Con, which started Saturday and continues through Sunday. The event includes celebrity guests, panels, vendors selling comic books and collectibles and — of course — people walking around dressed up as their favorite characters.
For some, the event is a family affair. That was the case for Delano resident Nancy DeAnda, who brought her husband, two children as well as her niece and nephew to the event on Saturday.
DeAnda, her husband and her nephew dressed up as Star Wars characters while her kids were dressed up as characters from the film “Coco” and the webcomic “Homestuck.”
“Usually we go all in one theme, but (my children) wanted to do their own things,” she said. “It’s still nice to do be able to do something together as a family.”
De Anda’s husband, Pete, said he and his wife initially began coming to the comic con a few years ago, largely to support the interests of his children. However, he said he and his wife began to get as much into it as their kids and started arriving in costume.
“You get to see the smiles on all the people’s faces when they see you,” he said. “I like that kind of environment instead of everybody being judgemental of everything you do. Most people are polite.”
Bakersfield resident Ana Cueto brought her daughter and husband on Saturday. She said they’ve come to the event the past few years.
“We like seeing all the different items for sale, everyone’s interpretations of the (comics) characters,” she said. “It seems to be growing every year. I think it should be bigger.”
Wasco resident Gary Kniffen came on Saturday with his son Nathaniel, dressed as Chewbacca and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively. While Kniffen said he and his son have been to several comic cons in the state and elsewhere, this was their first experience at the Bakersfield event.
Kniffen — who recently retired after serving in the Navy and a native of Tombstone, Arizona — said he has been a comics and Star Wars fan since he was a child.
“In Tombstone, I was pretty poor growing up. The only entertainment outlet we really had were comic books,” he said. “It gave you an escape. I was a kid living in a little desert town. There wasn’t really anything there to do as a kid.”
Kniffen said he was particularly interested in Marvel characters. With the death this week of Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee, Kniffen was reflective on his experiences with Lee and the legacy he left behind.
“Stan Lee is one of my all-time heroes,” he said. “I got to meet him a few times. I even got one of my comics signed by him.”
Kniffen said Lee was amazing at bringing in real-life issues into comics in ways that children could understand, as well as serving as an advocate for representation, such as with the 1966 creation of Black Panther.
“The way he took problems in society like racism and gun violence and changed it into something where he could put it in a forum where he could get the message out without offending everybody was amazing,” he said. “All that stuff he did back then were big risks. He influenced a whole culture and multiple generations.”
Kniffen said comics had a significant impact on him, parly in getting him to want to read books.
“These stories open your eyes to the world in a way that you can relate and doesn’t feel like you’re being preached to,” he said.
