Drive your favorite ride to the Super Cruse Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show on March 14. The show is hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council and the Central Valley Sportsman, Boat & RV show.
A super raffle will take place and tickets will be available to anyone at the event. Winners must be present when the drawing is presented at 2:30 p.m.
Entry fee is $40 per vehicle for those who pre-registered by March 7, and a $20 entry fee for motorcycles. Entry fee after March 7 will be $45 and $30 for motorcycles. To register visit www.bakersfieldccc.org, according to the release.
All proceeds from the event will go to support The Society for Disabled Children of Kern County, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.