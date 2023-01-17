Sunkist partners with Texas nonprofit to get students free citrus, nutrition information

Schoolchildren in the Bakersfield area are receiving free citrus thanks to a new partnership between a fruit-growers organization based in Sherman Oaks and a Texas nonprofit focused on nutrition education.
Under an arrangement in place locally since December, ag cooperative Sunkist donates fruit to Bakersfield-area schools as part of a larger effort that includes providing nutritional materials about the value and uses of fresh produce.
Galena Park-based Brighter Bites, the nonprofit that distributes fruit and carries out the partnership’s educational component, first started its work in 2012. Since then, it says it has given out more than 50 million pounds of produce, as well as hundreds of thousands of nutrition education materials, to more than a half million people through schools, after-school programs and summer camps.
Bakersfield is Brighter Bites’ third California location, following the addition of Los Angeles last year and Salinas in 2021.
Sunkist Growers’ senior director of global marketing, Christina Ward, said in a news release that the nation’s longest-standing ag cooperative appreciates the value of nutritious and tasty foods.
“Through the Brighter Bites program, there are many opportunities to educate families on the health benefits of citrus and the many fun ways to snack, drink and cook with oranges, lemons, mandarins and more,” Ward stated.
A parent at Virginia Avenue Elementary School, Tiffany Reid, said in the release she was excited to have mandarins available because the vitamin C it gives her kids this time of year is essential.
“I've noticed other programs give canned items, but Brighter Bites always gives fresh and beautiful produce,” she added.