 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunkist partners with Texas nonprofit to get students free citrus, nutrition information

Schoolchildren in the Bakersfield area are receiving free citrus thanks to a new partnership between a fruit-growers organization based in Sherman Oaks and a Texas nonprofit focused on nutrition education.

Under an arrangement in place locally since December, ag cooperative Sunkist donates fruit to Bakersfield-area schools as part of a larger effort that includes providing nutritional materials about the value and uses of fresh produce.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections