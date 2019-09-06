A break in the heat is just what Bakersfield needs — and it's coming this weekend and into the early part of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to dip into the 80s on Sunday and continue to stay in that general area for a handful of days to follow.
After a hot August with many days that saw temperatures climb into the triple digits, it appears that some cooler periods are on the horizon, at least in the immediate future.
While Sunday's high temperature is forecasted for 84 degrees, Monday tops off at 87, followed by Tuesday and Wednesday marks back in the mid-80s. Of course, things begin to heat up again after that, with temperatures predicted back in the mid-to-high 90s for next weekend.
The outset of the week will see a cold-dry trough pushing into northern California, however, which is causing some cooler weather to be pushed down toward Kern County, according to David Spector, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Hanford.
It's a needed reprieve, with the average high temperature at the outset of September sitting at just over 100 degrees.
"We've been running several degrees above normal for the week," Spector said.
After a cool spring locally, things picked up to their typical levels in recent months. The highest-high temperature in August was 108 degrees — a drop from the 110 degree high-high in July, the National Weather Service reported.
Temperatures appeared to taper off last September as well, however. While Sept. 8, 2018 saw a high of 100 degrees — and then four straight 90-plus degree days that followed — later in the month there were eight straight days with temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s, with a high of a balmy 83 degrees on Sept. 16.
