The AT&T and Frontier phone outage Sunday that covered much of eastern Kern County was due to a "fiber cut," according to AT&T officials.
A cut fiber cable knocked out service to portions of the Kern Valley communities, Ridgecrest, China Lake, California City and Boron. Both landlines and cellphones were affected.
Ryan Oliver, a media relations director with AT&T, forwarded two statements, one issued at 5:30 p.m. Sunday saying the company was aware of the outage, the other at 5:30 a.m. Monday saying all service was restored.
While the statements did not say how the fiber cut occurred, typically it's due to construction.
While it was initially reported that citizens may have difficulties calling 911 in the event of an emergency, sheriff's spokeswoman Angela Monroe said 911 was never down. Those living in the affected areas were able to have their emergency calls rolled over to the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's substations were not impacted by the outage.
Monroe said it's possible to text 911 even without cell service, but it doesn't work all of the time. Still, texting 911 is the best option for those who need to report an emergency but have no service.
