You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday at the Kern County Fair

20210922-bc-fairprep

Debbie Myers and Christina Steinke take a break from setting up exhibits to admire James Vickers' model bridge and die-cast cars exhibit at the Kern County Fair before opening day on Sept. 22.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern County Fair, Sunday, Oct. 3

Hours: noon to 10 p.m.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Groupo Siggno • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free with paid admission to the fair

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Midwest Spartans Cheerleading • Frontier Stage • 1:30 p.m. 

Black Gold Cloggers • Main Plaza Stage • 2 p.m.

Spotlight Dance Academy • Frontier Stage • 2:30 p.m.

Grupo Folklórico Escuelas Unidas • Frontier Stage • 3:30 p.m.

Calvs Cheer & Dance Team • Frontier Stage • 4:30 p.m.

Fiesta del Charro Rodeo, Mexican-style rodeo • Grandstand Arena • 6 p.m. • General Admission: $10 • Box Seats: $15

Rocio Y Su Sonora • Villa Festiva Stage • 8:30 p.m.

The Aviators • Main Plaza Stage • 9 p.m.

NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.

For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases