Sunday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Sunday, Oct. 3
Hours: noon to 10 p.m.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Groupo Siggno • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free with paid admission to the fair
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Midwest Spartans Cheerleading • Frontier Stage • 1:30 p.m.
Black Gold Cloggers • Main Plaza Stage • 2 p.m.
Spotlight Dance Academy • Frontier Stage • 2:30 p.m.
Grupo Folklórico Escuelas Unidas • Frontier Stage • 3:30 p.m.
Calvs Cheer & Dance Team • Frontier Stage • 4:30 p.m.
Fiesta del Charro Rodeo, Mexican-style rodeo • Grandstand Arena • 6 p.m. • General Admission: $10 • Box Seats: $15
Rocio Y Su Sonora • Villa Festiva Stage • 8:30 p.m.
The Aviators • Main Plaza Stage • 9 p.m.
NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.