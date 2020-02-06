Except for the trees, the turf, the irrigation system, the restaurant and the clubhouse, new owners of Sundale Country Club like the property just the way it is. Mostly.
That's to say a considerable number of upgrades will be done during the next 18 months — at least $1.5 million worth, according to majority owner Dr. Girish Patel.
But he and business partner, architect Jaydev "Jay" Patel, insist none of the changes now contemplated will compromise the 188-acre property's value as an 18-hole, full-length golf course, much less the expansive views it provides residents of the surrounding Kern City retirement community.
This comes as a relief to residents in light of a deed restriction set to lift in 2022, permitting Sundale's owners to pursue a housing development on the property after that time if they so choose.
Residents, through the Kern City Civic Association homeowners group, have made it clear they oppose building new, large-scale housing at Sundale.
"We are very happy with (the Patels) keeping the golf course a golf course," association President Steve Parks said, "and we’re very pleased with the improvements they’ve already made."
THE CAVEAT
Could the Patels' resolute, no-new-housing attitude change? Of course it could, Jay Patel said.
"Nothing's ever certain in any business," he said during a tour of the property earlier this week.
In fact, the Patels (they're not related) say they're already looking at the possibility of developing a senior housing project on an underutilized corner of the golf course near the clubhouse.
Such a project would occupy no more than 10 acres, or about 5 percent of the property, Jay Patel said. He called such a development "very likely."
"But," he added, "we don't want to affect the golf in any way."
Whether the senior-housing proposal wins favor with residents remains to be seen: The new owners expect to sit down with the homeowners group soon to talk over the development proposal and other things.
What is clear, in the month since they took ownership, is that the Patels have built up considerable goodwill.
WELCOME IMPROVEMENTS
They have begun trimming trees along the golf course that appear to have gone unpruned since the course opened in the 1960s. They have also hired a golf superintendent, Sundale's first in at least 20 years.
"A tremendous amount of work has gone on around here" under the Patels' management, said Al Sandrini, a longtime Sundale employee who serves as assistant to the club's golf professional, David Bolar. "The members are very happy."
"You could say that again," added longtime club member Robert James. He said the biggest change has been the more positive atmosphere.
The country club went without major investment or needed upkeep during the two decades it was owned and run by Young Ohr. He and three business partners lost control of the club late last year, having been unable to keep up with debt payments.
Ohr tried unsuccessfully to sell the property but ended up in court with the would-be buyers. The Patels took ownership after buying the property's debt and watching as no one submitted a formal bid at a public auction in December.
CHANGES AHEAD
Now, in addition to continuing to have trees trimmed along the golf course, the Patels say they want to update the clubhouse and find someone to reopen and operate the roughly 200-person-occupancy restaurant on the second floor of the country club, which along with the golf course is open to the public.
They said they will continue to allow local high schools to use the course for competitions, if only to promote the sport among young people.
The course itself needs substantial attention, such as an automatic irrigation system, new fountain motors and other equipment, said Jay Patel, who admitted he is not a golfer.
Dr. Patel, the former owner of Truxtun Radiology who used to golf and is considering returning to the sport, said he views the country club endeavor as something of a thank-you to the Bakersfield community. When he recently needed a kidney transplant, he said several locals offered him one of theirs.
The club will probably never make Jay Patel and him a lot of money, he said.
"This is my way of giving back," he said.
(4) comments
three cheers for the Patels!
and life goes on.....188 acres.....that's big........they could of put the homeless shelter on 40 acres and still had more than enough room to play 18 holes.....
Can’t do that! Too many “sliced’ golf balls would be crashing thru windows and people might get hurt. Where’s my lawyer, I’ll sue!!!
Then why didn't YOU show up when the it was up for sale and buy it????
You could've created a homeless shelter with your name on it and made it as large as you wanted... SMH
