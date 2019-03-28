Prospective buyers of Sundale Country Club recently explored the possibility of developing housing at the site's 18-hole golf course, a move allowed by the property's deed starting in 2022 but opposed by members of the surrounding retirement community of Kern City.
An architect representing four outside investors now in escrow to buy the club made "casual inquiries" with city officials two months ago about potentially building homes at the site. A senior city official said the talks did not result in any formal development proposal.
Randeep Dhillon, who represents a group of investors active in San Jose's technology industry, said Thursday he has recommended the group abandon the idea of developing homes at the site. But he acknowledged the idea might still be on the table.
"You never know what’s going to happen," he said. "I said no. … That was my recommendation to them. I think they took it."
Members of the retirement community's homeowners organization, Kern City Civic Association, are opposed to the idea of developing housing on the golf course, President Jolene Simons said.
"We like the golf course," she said.
The country club's current owners did not return calls requesting comment.
Bakersfield Development Services Director Jacqui Kitchen said the city has not come to any conclusion on whether the property would be appropriate for housing.
"It is premature to tell what the site could accommodate, and if it should" be converted to housing, she said by email. "A lot of factors to consider."
Sundale opened in 1962 as part of then-new Kern City, which has 1,024 residences.
The country club entered foreclosure in June and had been scheduled by its lender to be sold at auction. But according to the company handling the foreclosure, the matter was settled in November without need for an auction.
The country club's formerly full owner, Young Ohr, sold part of his stake June 28. County records show that while Ohr retained 90 percent ownership, Steve Kim now owns 4 percent, Peter Song owns 3 percent and John Park owns 3 percent.
Dhillon said the group he represents approached the club's owners about a potential purchase of the property in early November.
The Kern County Assessor-Recorder's Office has valued the country club at almost $2.9 million.
Golfing has declined in popularity in recent years, and at least two Kern County golf courses have closed within about the last year.
We've lived in Kern City off and on for years and love it for the setting, proximity to the kids and grandkids and great neighbors and views. Years ago, what was a shopping center with Fry's Market and satellite stores is now the Kern High School District Headquarters. The retirement community concept with a golf course is limited to those residents still fit enough to play regularly. Given the original layout and the features Del Webb offered in his first retirement effort, much get little use. The Library is busy and the Town Hall gets a lot of use, as does the exercise room.
The golf course membership was opened some time ago to outsiders. There is a virtual doubling of membership possible I've been told if and when the current management/ownership changes. It's well-located and affordable to the many pick up truck owners who crowd the parking lot on tournament and other great golf days. Imaginative management with great public relations capabilities would assure the course's future.
There are selected sites I'm sure the architect has studied, like the one bedroom rows with a huge green area north and west of the KHSD headquarters. That and a large area around the current maintenance building could accommodate additional clustered housing without destroying the golf course.
Kern City and its golf course are worth saving. It's development has seen a number of iterations since 1961. All have been improvements in housing quality and style. The clubhouse and restaurant should be an excellent draw with the right menu and management.Good luck to the new owners. Bring your visions with you.
