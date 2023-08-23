WASCO — How can a table grape variety be available year-round?
It makes no sense in the world we once knew.
Yet Sun World International not only debuted a grape brand at its agricultural research facility here Wednesday, the company says it will be the first grape variety from any company to be marketed worldwide and year-round.
"Over the past 20 years, the produce industry had made great strides in successfully branding and marketing improved varieties of select fruits and vegetables — from apples and strawberries to pineapples and seedless watermelon," Sun World CEO David Marguleas said Wednesday in a news release.
Halos and Cuties, two competing brands of mandarins, are just two examples of branded fruit marketed to an international customer base.
"The AutumnCrisp brand grape is the perfect vehicle for transforming the table grape category in a similar fashion," Marguleas said.
Jennifer J. Petersen, Sun World's chief science officer, said Wednesday the journey began years ago when Sun World's commercial team identified a common problem consumers faced when buying table grapes.
"Thinking about the experience of purchasing table grapes today ... you don't know as a consumer if you are going to like that grape, what the quality is going to be," Petersen said.
"It could be an amazing AutumnCrisp in that green category, or it could be an older public variety that doesn't have the nuance and consumer appeal that AutumnCrisp does," she said. "That's really the problem we're trying to solve for both our industry and our category."
According to Sun World, AutumnCrisp brand grapes are known for their large, exceptionally crisp and juicy berries, their sweetness and their subtle hint of muscat, which can carry notes of citrus, rose and peach flavors.
Paola Barba, a table grape breeder at Sun World in Wasco, said it takes years of painstaking effort to develop a new and unique variety of table grapes like AutumnCrisp. Sun World’s breeders and other scientists look for flavor, crispness, juiciness, color and berry size. Grapes must also be able to “travel well,” Barba says.
She described using a brush to spread pollen on female plants, a planned human process taking the place of a random honeybee or gust of wind.
"As a breeder you decide which varieties you want to combine," Barba said. "Let's say I have the flavor from this vine and I have the crispiness from this other plant. Then I combine them to create progeny."
It goes on for years, fine-tuning, discarding what doesn't work, encouraging what does.
But creating a magnificent variety is one thing. Selling it is quite another.
Sun World VP of Marketing Jennifer Sanchez says the global branding that is planned for AutumnCrisp will be unprecedented. Raising consumer awareness of a brand available essentially across the calendar is something table grape consumers haven't seen before.
AutumnCrisp is a once-in-a-lifetime variety, she said. And everyone at Sun World believes the brand will change the world of table grapes.
But how will they turn it into a global brand available 12 months of the year?
"We have Mexico during June, September and April," Sanchez said as she pointed to a graphic that showed Sun World's broad global reach, which allows the company to develop table grape varieties that are ripe, sweet and ready to eat somewhere on the planet all year long.
Sun World varieties are grown on more than 55,000 acres on six continents, ensuring a year-round supply. It wasn't done by accident.
"Brazil covers most of April through December," Sanchez said. "South Africa has January through March."
Many of the countries overlap in production. Chile, another southern hemisphere nation, produces the brand January through May, while Peru covers November through February.
The variety has been around for a number of years, Sanchez said.
What's new is a worldwide supply.
"We're at the point where our volume and our availability is high enough to be able to market it globally," Sanchez said.
"We like to say it's an overnight success, but it's years in the making."