Someone once famously said, you can't please all the people all the time.
But when Sun World International spends more than a decade to develop a new proprietary seedless grape variety, it actually does intend to please all the people all the time, including the grower, the shipper, the retailer, and especially the consumer, probably the most important of all of its customers.
Sun World, one of the largest and longest-running proprietary table grape breeding and licensing enterprises in the world, opened the doors to its Center of Innovation in Wasco on Wednesday to spotlight its latest and greatest new varieties, most still in development.
But the star on Wednesday was Ruby Rush.
"The flavor is just fantastic," said Jennifer Sanchez, Sun World's vice president of marketing.
The newly developed red seedless grape variety was first known as GR604R by Sun World International’s breeding team. As the brilliant-colored fruit advanced through a painstaking and careful process toward commercialization, the variety took on another name: Sugrafiftythree.
But on Wednesday, its last bridge was crossed. The new variety was officially launched at the open fruit show in Wasco as Ruby Rush.
Sun World describes it as a sweet, crisp and juicy grape, with low to medium acidity. It's also described as "a great replacement for traditional varieties like Flame Seedless."
The fact that it is an ultra-early season variety gives it a marketing advantage, and because it is said to hold up well in cold storage, Sun World expects it to do well with shippers and grocers.
It's also said to have durable skin, not prone to splits, a characteristic that can reduce the shelf life of table grapes.
"For us it's more about the quality than the quantity," Sanchez said. "Yes, we could put out 40 varieties in a year, but we want to take the time, we want to work out what's best for our growers."
Sun World works with about 2,000 growers in more than 15 countries, including Chile, Australia, Israel and beyond.
Established in the mid-1970s, the company operated as a grower, packer and marketer of fruits and vegetables. But in 2019, Sun World divested the farming and sales part of its business and focused its efforts on variety development and licensing, Jennifer Peterson, the company's chief science officer, said earlier this year in Vision Magazine.
Breeding and developing a new grape variety, she said, is a long-term commitment.
"In total, a new variety can take up to 10 years to develop and 15 to 20 years before it arrives on supermarket shelves," Peterson said.
Wednesday's fruit show also offered other varieties for sampling, including Sugrafiftyfour and Sugrasixtytwo, both green seedless varieties vying to replace the once-ubiquitous Thompson Seedless and other varieties not so well known.
Daniel Desmartis, a licensing manager for Sun World, works in the South American nation of Chile. There are good reasons, he said, to bring employees like him from other areas of the world to the innovation center in Wasco.
"This is the place where all the development and research is happening," Desmartis said.
"This is the place where we come to see the future."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC