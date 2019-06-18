Young professionals looking to get a leg up in their careers will get a chance to learn this week from local business leaders.
The Bakersfield Young Professionals, a group that is part of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, will hold its annual summit on Thursday at the Aera Energy Conference Center. More than 100 young professionals will get the chance to participate.
Rather than focus on entrepreneurship as in previous years, the 2019 summit is more focused on the importance of leadership and mentorship.
“As young professionals become the dominant generation in the workforce, they now, more than ever, need to tap their leadership potential,” said Hillary Haenes, vice president of member engagement for the Chamber of Commerce. “This summit is all about empowering emerging professionals to become better leaders and executives.”
The event opens with a workshop from Robin Paggi from WorklogicHR about emotional intelligence and how it can impact your career and relationships. The summit also includes two panels featuring local leaders who will talk about their successes and the challenges on the way.
Some of the people participating include Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County Executive Director Amy Travis, Houchin Community Blood Bank Interim CEO Brad Bryan and Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Nick Ortiz.
The summit will also include presentations on the mentor programs at Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College.
The event will close with Cherese Grell, owner of the local consultant agency Positive Results Unlimited, about the importance and power of leadership.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2RoQXcj.
