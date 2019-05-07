The Kegley Institute of Ethics and CSUB Department of Teacher Education at Cal State Bakersfield are collaborating to host the Social-Emotional, Ethics, and Democratic Education Summer Institute for local K-6 educators from July 22-24 and 26.
The application deadline is Friday.
The SEEDE Institute will feature interactive and practice-based sessions for K-6 educators. Topic will range from ethics education, social-emotional learning, and democratic pedagogy.
Participating teachers will receive a $1,000 stipend. At the end of the institute, they will present on their plans to introduce ethics, SEL and democratic pedagogy to a group of education stakeholders at the SEEDE Summit.
Teachers will also become SEEDE Ambassadors, which means they will commit to incorporating ethics, SEL, and democratic pedagogy in their classrooms and schools. Follow up consultation sessions will be scheduled with ambassadors to support their work in the following school year.
More information on SEEDE and the SEEDE application can be found at www.cs.csubak.edu/~kie/seede/. Those interested can also contact Michael D. Burroughs (mburroughs1@csub.edu) and Brittney Beck (bbeck4@csub.edu).
