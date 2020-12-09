Sullivan Petroleum and Sully’s gave back to restaurants needing a boost this holiday season — by buying $14,000 worth of their gift cards.
Every year, the local company would celebrate Christmas time with gifts and a party for employees, business partners and local customers.
This year things have changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company decided to reallocate a portion of those funds back into the community.
Vice President of Business Operations Tim Sullivan Jr. said the company polled its employees to find out their favorite restaurants, and then purchased $14,000 worth of gift cards from those establishments and distributed them to vendors.
Sullivan said the effort wasn’t done for publicity, but rather to lend a helping hand to restaurants during challenging times and to be an example in the community.
“Bakersfield is such a strong community. And part of what makes it so strong is people helping others in town and helping other businesses when times are tough,” he said. “That’s where this came from.”