Suit targets county fee hike funding organic recycling

Composting

A micro-pore structure made by Gore allows water vapor, air and carbon dioxide to escape from composting operations. Meanwhile, the fabric captures other gaseous materials including volatile organic compounds and ammonia, which are then recycled back into the composting process and broken down by microorganisms. Such a system is proposed by Kern County next to the Shafter-Wasco Landfill.

 Image courtesy of California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery

A lawsuit seeking class-action status has been filed in Kern County Superior Court challenging land-use fee increases approved by the county Board of Supervisors in 2021 and 2022 partly to help fund local investments in state-mandated organic recycling.

The suit accuses the board of violating the state constitution by imposing what is effectively a tax that should have gone before voters for approval. It asks the court to order refunds for property owners who paid the fee as part of their tax bill without receiving a special benefit as required by law.

