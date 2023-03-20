Suit accuses Amazon of denying local worker bereavement leave

A man who worked at the large Amazon distribution center across from Meadows Field Airport has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of firing him for asking to take time off work after his parents died.
The lawsuit filed earlier this month in Kern County Superior Court on behalf of Scott Brock, hired by Amazon as a product “picker” 16 months ago, accuses the e-commerce giant of violating two state laws requiring employers to provide bereavement leave.
Amazon did not respond Monday to a request for comment. But a spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times that Brock was fired not for requesting time off but because an investigation concluded he had threatened a co-worker in violation of company policy.
“While we’re very sorry for the loss of Mr. Brock’s parents, that’s unrelated to why he’s no longer working at Amazon,” spokeswoman Alisa Carroll told the newspaper by email. She was quoted as saying Brock’s bereavement leave was ultimately approved and paid.
According to the complaint filed on his behalf by the Los Angeles firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, Brock’s mother died Jan. 21. It says the next day he filed a request to take off four days, starting Jan. 25, to help him cope with his mother’s death.
Then, on Jan. 27, Brock’s father died, the lawsuit says, and two days after that he filed a bereavement request to be off work for the next three days.
The complaint does not state, but a spokesman for his lawyer confirmed Monday, that Brock went ahead and took time off without first being granted approval by Amazon.
A news release termed Amazon’s actions as “callous disregard,” noting as the lawsuit does that Brock was told on Feb. 1 to file an obituary to support his request for bereavement time away from work, which they say he did, proving both his parents had died.
The suit alleges Brock was fired the next day in retaliation for asking to take time off.
“Rather than doing the moral thing, let alone their legal obligation under California law, allowing Mr. Brock time off to grieve, Amazon coldly fired him,” the news release stated.
Amazon has gained a reputation as a demanding employer that tracks employees’ moves at large distribution centers like the one where Brock worked along Petrol Road in Oildale.
The company has been accused of wrongful termination in several cases, including one from April in which a federal judge ordered the company to reinstate and pay back wages to a warehouse worker terminated after he protested safety conditions during the pandemic.
The California Family Rights Act, first passed into law in 1993 and amended since, guarantees eligible workers up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave during a 12-month period, providing they worked at the job for at least a year prior to their leave date. Most of the time, that leave is unpaid.
Assembly Bill 1949, put into effect Jan. 1, additionally requires companies with at least five employees to provide up to five days of bereavement leave. That time is considered separate from the 12 weeks afforded workers under CFRA.
Brock’s suit requests damages including back pay and compensation for emotional distress, as well as interest, punitive damages and attorneys fees.