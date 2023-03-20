 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Suit accuses Amazon of denying local worker bereavement leave

A man who worked at the large Amazon distribution center across from Meadows Field Airport has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of firing him for asking to take time off work after his parents died.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month in Kern County Superior Court on behalf of Scott Brock, hired by Amazon as a product “picker” 16 months ago, accuses the e-commerce giant of violating two state laws requiring employers to provide bereavement leave.

Coronavirus Cases