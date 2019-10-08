October is Suicide Prevention month and the local American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter is hosting a walk on Oct. 26, according to the chapter.
The Out of the Darkness Walk will be used to help raise awareness to the tragic situation. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Park at River Walk, according to the chapter.
Online registration can be done by visiting afsp.donordrive.com. Registration will close at noon on Oct 25 but on-site registration can be done on the morning of the walk, according to the chapter.
Registration is free and open to the public and walk donations will be accepted until Dec. 31, according to the chapter.
