Longtime small-business co-owner Heidi Shubin eats, sleeps and breathes her southwest Bakersfield boutique store.

Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique — first bought by Shubin’s mother in 1982 — doesn’t only sell glamorous pieces to consumers. Shubin noted she pours herself into the business for her family and to give back to the community. A local pastor, who married Shubin and her husband, quipped to The Californian he’s never seen a small business owner work as hard as her.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 