Longtime small-business co-owner Heidi Shubin eats, sleeps and breathes her southwest Bakersfield boutique store.
Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique — first bought by Shubin’s mother in 1982 — doesn’t only sell glamorous pieces to consumers. Shubin noted she pours herself into the business for her family and to give back to the community. A local pastor, who married Shubin and her husband, quipped to The Californian he’s never seen a small business owner work as hard as her.
So it’s no surprise Shubin said she felt devastated when burglars hit Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique over Labor Day weekend two times in two days. The business on 5512 Stockdale Highway will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to raise money for heightened security measures to prevent what happened Sunday and Monday.
“I was literally sick to my stomach for hours,” Shubin said in a phone interview. She later added, “My mom worked her whole life to give this business to me.”
Late Sunday night, someone smashed the front window of Sugardaddy’s and stole nearly $200 worth of merchandise. A thief took several items all costing about $2,000 on Monday night.
Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton wrote in an email a burglary alarm set off in the store prompted officers to respond at 1:10 a.m. Sunday and at 11:47 p.m. Monday. He declined to say if the cases are related because the detective is still working on the investigation.
But Shubin added it’s been difficult to verify a suspect’s identity because of her security system’s poor surveillance footage quality. She hopes to raise money during the raffle on Friday during which there will be music and food provided. It will cost her roughly $26,000 to install proper safety measures around the store, Shubin added.
Other local business owners have donated their time and money to help Sugardaddy’s, Shubin said. She added she has insurance, but some costs don’t take long to add up: It already cost about $2,000 to board up broken windows.
“I am just so blessed,” Shubin said of the support she’s received. “I cannot say it enough.”
RiverLakes Community Church Pastor Angelo Frazier first brought up the idea of a fundraiser as he surveyed the knocked over mannequins and shards of glass blanketing the store. It’s hard to replace trust that vanishes when you feel violated, he added.
“If you attack one small business, you attack all (businesses),” Frazier said during a phone interview. He noted he prayed for the thieves, who don’t have to live in this way.
Even if you cannot donate, Frazier encouraged area residents to come Friday and give Shubin a hug. She isn’t normally the type to ask for help and wallow in pain, he added.
“We want to turn this chaos into celebration,” Frazier said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.