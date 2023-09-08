A local businesswoman turned near-tragedy into a cause for celebration Friday with a fundraiser that will help pay for security upgrades at her Bakersfield boutique following a pair of break-ins during the past week.
Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique at 5512 Stockdale Highway opened its doors to offer food and music as part of a raffle expected to help pay for about $26,000 in new cameras and other protective measures.
Friends and customers came by, some donating items to co-owner Heidi Shubin in support of Friday’s four-hour event, which quickly took on a festive air after kicking off at 10 a.m.
The atmosphere was a turnaround from the frustration that had set in after the store’s front window was smashed last Sunday night and nearly $200 worth of merchandise was stolen. The next night, a thief took several items all costing about $2,000.