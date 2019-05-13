The April death of a six-month-old infant at the 2000 block of Oregon Street was sudden unexplained infant death syndrome, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday.
After conducting an autopsy, the Kern County coroner determined the manner of death of Shyanna Grace Stewart, who died at 10:42 a.m., April 13.
The report says Shyanna was found unresponsive at her residence. Previous reports said the deputies were sent to Oregon Street at 10:06 a.m. after receiving reports of a baby not breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.