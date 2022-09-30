 Skip to main content
Submit your thank-you letters to honor, recognize first responders

Dozens of first responders from different agencies listen to the speakers at the  9/11 remembrance in Bakersfield earlier this month.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

First responders wipe tears, comfort the wounded and witness heinous tragedies befalling our community. They devote their lives to ensuring our community is safe.

To honor these individuals making a difference in lives every day, The Californian will publish a special section on National First Responders Day, which falls on Oct. 28. Any community members who would like to submit their messages of gratitude can send them to idesai@bakersfield.com with the subject line "National First Responders Day."

