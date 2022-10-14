Stuff the Bus adds hundreds of pounds of food to CAPK's cupboards

Donations trickled in throughout the day Friday as the Community Action Partnership of Kern brought back its Stuff the Bus food drive for the first time since 2018.
With the help of partners Golden Empire Transit, which supplied the bus and Valley Plaza mall, which provided its parking spot at its Ming Avenue entrance, the community-based nonprofit solicited food donations from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is one of several and especially timely ahead of the wintertime, when CAPK, which acts as a central source for more than 150 local food banks, also sees increased demand and tries to provide holiday-related fare for its clients’ tables, according to James Burger, CAPK’s outreach and advocacy coordinator.
As of about 1 p.m., the effort was several thousand pounds in, he added, with bags of everything from cereal to soup to other nonperishables waiting to be taken to CAPK’s massive food storage facility off East Belle Terrace.
“Our efforts go on throughout the winter, and if you couldn’t come out today, you can go to our website tomorrow at CAPK.org and click the donate button,” Burger said, noting one of the biggest advantages of helping CAPK is that the organization deals in such bulk that the donated dollar stretches much further than just about anywhere else.
In 2020, the organization distributed about 33 million pounds of food, according to past reports, and to put the bulk discount he was referring to in perspective, the organization considers 1.3 pounds of food equivalent to about one meal, and $1 equates to about seven pounds of food in terms of the food bank’s purchasing power. So a $10 donation would feed a meal to nearly 54 people.
Pactiv Evergreen, a food and beverage packaging company, had a table alongside the Stuff the Bus drive to increase its community involvement, according to Cassandra Coleman, a human resources manager for the business.
“This is our first year of doing give-back to the community, and so we chose to pick a local food bank and donate the nonperishable items to (CAPK), as well as see if they had any sponsored events that they needed us to volunteer for,” she said.
Over several weeks, the company had gathered more than 900 pounds of donated food that were stored in the bus Friday.
“It was just mainly just … to show Kern County that we are ready to get into the community and help where the help is needed,” she said.