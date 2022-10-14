 Skip to main content
Stuff the Bus adds hundreds of pounds of food to CAPK's cupboards

Donations trickled in throughout the day Friday as the Community Action Partnership of Kern brought back its Stuff the Bus food drive for the first time since 2018.

With the help of partners Golden Empire Transit, which supplied the bus and Valley Plaza mall, which provided its parking spot at its Ming Avenue entrance, the community-based nonprofit solicited food donations from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

