Study shows poor air quality regionally worsened COVID-19's effects locally, leading to worse rate in the state

Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its one impact on the San Joaquin Valley — which includes a majority of Kern — goes further than revelations as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute.
PHI researchers sought to draw a nexus between the ravaging effects of particulate matter 2.5 and COVID-19. They examined coronavirus infection and death numbers from the California Department of Public Health between February 2020 and 2021 at the neighborhood level and compared those numbers to levels of PM 2.5 regionally.
People living in areas with the highest levels of PM 2.5 exposure in California — such as the San Joaquin Valley — had a 20 percent higher risk of getting a coronavirus infection when compared to those living in cleaner places. They were also likely to be Hispanic and from low-income communities, according to the study.
The study also found individuals were 51 percent higher risk of dying from COVID-19 in these areas. Nine percent of COVID-19 lives — or approximately 4,250 — could have been prevented if the entire state met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM 2.5, the study said.
“Our research shines a bright light on the importance of reducing levels of air pollution to protect public health, and more importantly, to save lives,” Peggy Reynolds, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco and coauthor of the study, said in a news release.
Some comparative statistics may help to contextualize the data. The San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay both had 11.4 percent of infections during the data collection period, according to study. However, San Francisco’s population makes up 19 percent of the state while the SJV had 10.5 percent of the population.
SJV’s death rate from COVID-19 was 11.3 percent compared to the San Francisco Bay’s 9.4 percent.
The infection and death rates of the SJV was number two in the state. Only the South Coast area — known as Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County and where 43 percent of Californians live — had higher numbers. Its infection and death rate was 53 percent and 58.8 percent, respectively according to the study’s data.
Younger people are making up most of the infections, but older people are dying more often. Males are dying at a higher rate than females.
Central California has the highest rates of PM 2.5 — central Kern also has the highest rates, with 15.66 to 18.75 micrograms of gaseous pollutant per cubic meter of ambient air, according to a county map showing concentrations of those deadly particles in the study. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties also have similar levels.
English noted the data from the CDPH was incomplete — he also wanted data about the severity of the COVID-19 infections. The research was funded by the California Air Resources Board. The University of California, Los Angeles and UC Davis Davis provided technical assistance, the study noted.
Jaime Holt, the chief communications officer with the San Joaquin Valley Air District said wildfire smoke is the main contributor to PM 2.5 concentrations in the SJV. However, there are many other sources. Auto body shops, Trucks, even cars burning rubber could let loose those dangerous particles, she added.
These particles infiltrate the lungs and even the bloodstream, and are linked to dementia, cardiovascular and respiratory problems in older adults. Seniors and younger children are most susceptible to PM 2.5, she added
SJV doesn’t pollute more than other places in the nation, but the natural landscape traps pollution. Mountains cups the land in between and the atmosphere traps those pollutants from above, Holt noted.
She recommends staying inside during bad air quality days. For those who cannot stay inside, there will be clean centers opening and N95 masks are required by state labor laws to wear for certain outdoor workers.
“Our goal is to reduce pollution as quickly as possible,” Jaime Holt said.
English hopes to influence policymakers, and the air pollution district to clean the air by meeting federal and state guidelines with this study.
He pointed out that wearing masks outdoors to filter air isn’t the best solution for many outdoor workers performing heavy labor. And, those solutions are not a silver bullet.
“It’s like you are trying to (wear a) band-aid after you have a big problem,” English said.
Board Certified Family Practitioner Matthew Beare, the director of special operations with Clinica Sierra Vista, sees firsthand the effects of SJV’s air quality on his patients. He treats homeless people while leading a street medicine team once a week.
Anecdotally, he can almost expect more people will be requesting inhalers and other medicine when the air quality dips. Though Beare does not treat COVID-19 specifically, he added he wasn’t surprised by the study’s findings. PM 2.5 ravages people’s lungs, which COVID-19 also targets.
But he also doesn’t think finding an indoor space will solve these health issues. Not every homeless person can find an indoor space to flock to — many businesses do not want them inside their establishment. When temperatures skyrocket to triple-degrees, it’s not as simple as just finding shelter, he added.
“My patients are just living in this (weather),” Beare said. “Everything they do is in this heat.”