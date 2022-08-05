 Skip to main content
Study shows poor air quality regionally worsened COVID-19's effects locally, leading to worse rate in the state

20210925-bc-airpollution (copy) (copy)

Brandon Brownen and Payten Carter could easily spot the poor air quality as wildfire smoke settled down in the oil field below the Panorama Bluffs in this September file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its one impact on the San Joaquin Valley — which includes a majority of Kern — goes further than revelations as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute.

PHI researchers sought to draw a nexus between the ravaging effects of particulate matter 2.5 and COVID-19. They examined coronavirus infection and death numbers from the California Department of Public Health between February 2020 and 2021 at the neighborhood level and compared those numbers to levels of PM 2.5 regionally. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases