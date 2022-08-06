 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Study shows how poor air quality worsened COVID in Kern

20210925-bc-airpollution (copy) (copy)

Brandon Brownen and Payten Carter could easily spot the poor air quality as wildfire smoke settled down in the oil field below the Panorama Bluffs in September 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its nexus with COVID-19, as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute, indicates thousands of COVID deaths could have been prevented if the region's deadly emissions levels were lower. 

PHI researchers examined coronavirus infection and death numbers from the California Department of Public Health between February 2020 and February 2021 at the neighborhood level and compared those numbers to levels of particulate matter 2.5 regionally.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases