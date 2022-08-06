Study shows how poor air quality worsened COVID in Kern

Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its nexus with COVID-19, as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute, indicates thousands of COVID deaths could have been prevented if the region's deadly emissions levels were lower.
PHI researchers examined coronavirus infection and death numbers from the California Department of Public Health between February 2020 and February 2021 at the neighborhood level and compared those numbers to levels of particulate matter 2.5 regionally.
People living in areas with the highest levels of PM 2.5 exposure in California, like the San Joaquin Valley, had a 20 percent higher risk of getting a coronavirus infection when compared with those living in cleaner places. They were also more likely to be Hispanic and from low-income communities, according to the study.
The study also found individuals were 51 percent higher risk of dying from COVID-19 in these areas. Nine percent of COVID-19 deaths — or approximately 4,250 — could have been prevented if the entire state met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM 2.5, the study said.
“Our research shines a bright light on the importance of reducing levels of air pollution to protect public health, and more importantly, to save lives,” Peggy Reynolds, a professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC San Francisco and co-author of the study, said in a news release.
Some comparative statistics may help to contextualize the data. The San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay both had 11.4 percent of infections during the data collection period, according to the study. However, San Francisco’s population makes up 19 percent of the state while the valley had 10.5 percent of the population.
The San Joaquin Valley's death rate from COVID-19 was 11.3 percent compared with the San Francisco Bay’s 9.4 percent.
The infection and death rates for the valley were No. 2 in the state. Only the South Coast area — known as Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, where 43 percent of Californians live — had higher numbers. Its infection and death rates were 53 percent and 58.8 percent, respectively, according to the study’s data.
Younger people are making up most of the infections, but older people are dying more often. Men are dying at a higher rate than women, statistics show.
Central California has the highest rates of PM 2.5 — with central Kern at 15.66 to 18.75 micrograms of gaseous pollutant per cubic meter of ambient air, according to a county map showing concentrations of those deadly particles in the study. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties also have similar levels.
Paul English, director of tracking California for the Public Health Institute and the study's lead author, noted the data from the state health department was incomplete — he also wanted data about the severity of the COVID-19 infections, referring to the research funded by the California Air Resources Board. UCLA and UC Davis provided technical assistance.
Jaime Holt, chief communications officer with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, said wildfire smoke is the main contributor to PM 2.5 concentrations in the valley. However, there are many other sources. Auto body shops, trucks and even cars burning rubber could let loose those dangerous particles, she added.
These particles infiltrate the lungs and even the bloodstream, and are linked to dementia, cardiovascular and respiratory problems in older adults. Seniors and younger children are most susceptible to PM 2.5, she added.
Valley residents don't necessarily pollute more than people in other areas, but the natural landscape traps pollution. Mountains cup the land in between and the atmosphere traps those pollutants from above, Holt noted.
She recommends staying inside during bad air-quality days. For those who cannot stay inside, there will be clean air centers opening and N95 masks are required by state labor laws for certain outdoor workers.
“Our goal is to reduce pollution as quickly as possible,” Holt said.
English hopes the study will influence policymakers and the valley air district to clean the air by meeting federal and state guidelines.
He pointed out that wearing masks outdoors to filter air isn’t the best solution for many outdoor workers performing heavy labor. And that's not a silver bullet.
“It’s like you are trying to (wear a) Band-Aid after you have a big problem,” English said.
Dr. Matthew Beare, a family medicine specialist and director of special operations at Clinica Sierra Vista, sees firsthand the effects of the region's air quality on his patients. He treats homeless people with a street medicine team he leads once a week.
Anecdotally, he can almost expect more people will be requesting inhalers and other medicine when the air quality dips. Though Beare does not treat COVID-19 specifically, he added he wasn’t surprised by the study’s findings. PM 2.5 ravages people’s lungs, which COVID-19 also targets.
But he also doesn’t think finding an indoor space will solve these health issues. Not every homeless person can find an indoor space to flock to — many businesses do not want them inside their establishments. When temperatures skyrocket to triple digits, it’s not as simple as just finding shelter, he added.
“My patients are just living in this (weather),” Beare said. “Everything they do is in this heat.”