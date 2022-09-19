Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley.
A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
Noting that thyroid cancer rates have been increasing by 3 percent per year in recent decades, researchers at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health found exposure to paraquat by itself or in combination with other pesticides showed "consistent positive associations" with the disease.
"Our research findings suggest residential pesticide exposure may be a contributing factor to this increased risk of thyroid cancer in the Central California tri-county area," Fielding School graduate and study co-author Negar Omidakhsh said in a news release. She added that further research is needed to "examine the strength of these associations and possible mechanisms of action."
Previously, little research had attempted to examine the effect of environmental exposure on thyroid cancer. UCLA's findings should serve to highlight risk factors for thyroid cancer so that action can be taken to decrease the risk that future generations will contract the disease, another co-author and principal investigator for the study, Avital Harari, said in the release.
The study noted that the increase in thyroid cancer rates could result from better detection, but that environmental, genetic and lifestyle risk factors could also be at play.
The Kern County Farm Bureau did not respond Monday to a request for comment. Kern's ag commissioner responded by saying only that he was aware of the study.
Californians for Pesticide Reform, a Berkeley-based advocacy organization, called on state regulators to take action based on the new findings.
Co-director Jane Sellen noted that 170,000 pounds of paraquat dichloride were applied in Kern County in 2020, even as 58 other countries have banned use of the herbicide. She said the California Department of Pesticide Regulation needs to do more than continue to study carcinogenic pesticides.
"The scientists are warning us," Sellen said by email Monday. "It's time for our government to listen and act to protect the health of Californians, especially in farm-working communities."
A spokesman for DPR noted the agency plays a "critical role" for evaluating pesticides based on the best available science for mitigating their adverse impacts on human health and the environment. That includes systematically reviewing scientific studies, worker health, safety data, reported pesticide illness, injuries and other information, spokesman Craig Cassidy said by email Monday.
Cassidy noted several pesticides noted in the UCLA study are undergoing some level of evaluation by DPR or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and that used in the effort is decades old and may not reflect current restrictions. He also pointed out restrictions on the use of paraquat were added in 2016 to protect human health and that the department is accelerating California's transition to safer and, more sustainable pest management practices.
Epidemiological studies are not considered the sole basis for taking action, Cassidy added, but they are critical to strengthening the weight of evidence that can lead to new restrictions on the use of pesticides, additional mitigation measures or regulatory changes.
"DPR is interested in working with researchers," he wrote, "to study data on pesticide exposure to inform any necessary mitigation measures, to build upon the actions DPR has already taken on the pesticides."