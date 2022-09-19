 Skip to main content
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

In this 2021 file photo, Secundinon Vasquez spreads an unidentified pesticide on a grove of Murcotts, a tangerine/sweet orange hybrid, near the mouth of the Kern River.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley.

A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.

