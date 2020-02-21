California dairy operations cause much less harm to the environment than they used to because of various advances during about the last half-century, according to a new report by the University of California, Davis.
Using a cradle-to-gate "life cycle" assessment, research funded by the California Dairy Research Foundation and the university's Sesnon Endowment concluded dairies in the state put out 45 percent less greenhouse-gas emissions per unit of milk produced between 1964 and 2014.
Environmentalists remain critical of the impact such operations still have on air and groundwater quality, and the industry continues to be the focus of state regulators pushing to shrink dairies' carbon footprint. But by highlighting improvements, the report paints a more favorable picture of an industry that has often been portrayed as polluting.
"Tremendous progress has been made to reduce our water, fossil fuel and climate footprints," Michael Boccadoro, executive director of Dairy Cares, a California industry sustainability organization, said by email. "We aim to make continued progress and demonstrate a world-leading model of low-carbon and sustainable practices."
Dairies are a significant contributor to Kern's agricultural economy. County records show milk and related products produced almost $592 million in local revenue in 2018, making it Kern's fifth-largest ag sales category that year.
Notably, the report did not take into account emissions-reduction benefits achieved in more recent years by photovoltaic solar arrays and biogas "digesters" that have become increasingly common at dairies in Kern and other parts of the southern Central Valley.
Biogas operations subsidized by state taxpayers capture methane from cow manure, clean it up and either use it for on-site power generation or ship it via pipeline to natural-gas fueling stations and other power users.
The new report attributed the 45-percent greenhouse-gas emissions reduction to better approaches to milk production — things like reproduction efficiency gains and improved animal nutrition, comfort and overall management.
It said that during the course of the period studied, 88 percent less water was spent per unit of milk because of improvements in production of feed crops and greater efficiency in water use.
The report credited similar changes, as well as the use of ag byproducts, for a sharp drop in the amount of land, water, petroleum and overall energy consumed by dairy operations.
The authors noted more than 40 percent of California dairy feed ingredients now come from ag byproducts including almond hulls, citrus, culled carrots and tomato pulp.
Environmentalists nevertheless reject assertions the state's dairies have become good neighbors, saying industry emissions have continued to rise unsustainably.
"Let's put this report into proper context," Julia Jordan, policy coordinator at the Fresno-based Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, said by email. "It's not about the business efficiency of the dairy industry. It's about the massive negative impacts the industry has on air quality and on the safety of groundwater, particularly in low-income communities of color."
"Dairies have contributed to nitrate contamination of 30 to 40 percent of domestic wells in many areas," she continued. "All this report proves is that dairies are getting more efficient at making money, but they are failing the environment, communities and animals."
People in the industry acknowledge there's more work to do but they maintain that important gains have been made during the last 50 years.
"This study advances our understanding of the environmental benefits and verifies that farmers are on a path toward continued improvement," Denise Mullinax, executive director of the dairy foundation that co-sponsored the report, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.