California's Central Valley residents have speculated about the cause of the region's air pollution almost as often as they've opined about the frequency of the valley's dense tule fog.
Now they can combine both of those conversations into one.
Scientists at UC Berkeley have found a strong correlation between the trend in fog frequency and the trend in air emissions. As air pollution in the valley worsened during the mid-20th century, the number of fog days increased, said Ellyn Gray, a graduate student in environmental science, policy and management at UC Berkeley and first author on the paper, which appears online in The Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.
Yes, the changing climate played a part, as did urban sprawl, which increased the concrete footprint of cities. But neither of those factors, Gray said, can account for the decline of tule fog in both rural and urban environments.
"Urban expansion is likely shortening fog events by a few hours at city centers," Gray said. "But its impact is really dwarfed relative to the decline in the overall fog season we're seeing.
"A number of satellite studies, as well as rural meteorological stations ... have confirmed that the tule fog decline occurred at both rural and urban stations," she said. "If the change was driven predominantly through urban expansion, we wouldn't see the same magnitude decrease in rural sites."
In fact, most of the airports that collect weather data are already outside the urban center, Gray noted. That gives study authors even greater confidence that sprawl is not the answer.
Similarly, rising temperatures due to climate change, which has been thoroughly documented in recent decades, cannot explain the reduction in fog frequency, Gray said.
The southern valley is warmer, and yet the fog remains more frequent here than areas to the north. Why?
Pollution concentrations are higher in Bakersfield and Fresno, Gray said. Yet there's more fog in the southern part of the valley, despite the warmer overall temperatures.
Study authors "analyzed seven decades of meteorological data and five decades of air pollution data to determine the most likely drivers changing fog, including temperature, dew point depression, precipitation, wind speed, and NOx concentration," the study said.
They concluded that while the short‐term fog variability is dominantly driven by climate fluctuations, the longer‐term changes in fog have been driven by changes in air pollution.
Dennis Baldocchi, a professor of biometeorology at UC Berkeley, and a co-author of the study, grew up in the valley and remembers his dad driving the family home in fog so dense the road seemed to disappear below you.
Valley residents who grew up in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, may have believed, and understandably so, that the valley's extreme wintertime fog conditions were normal, Baldocchi said. And why not?
During those years, multiple days of heavy wintertime fog were just part of life in the valley.
But it hadn't always been that way. Study authors were surprised to find that the frequency of tule fog in the valley increased 85 percent from 1930 to 1970, then declined 76 percent between 1980 and 2016.
This period in the mid-20th century when air pollution was extreme coincided with a period of extreme fog.
That rise in fog frequency mirrored the region's explosion in population, vehicle use, farming and industrialization.
Following the enactment of the Clean Air Act 1970, particle emissions quickly declined, and NOx (oxides of nitrogen) emissions declined steadily, researchers said, reducing NOx, which help form seed particles known as "cloud condensation nuclei" that are necessary for fog formation.
Why should we care?
The benefits are in improved public health, in fewer school fog delays and fog-related pileups and traffic fatalities, Baldocchi said.
But fog can also be beneficial to the agricultural industry. Several crops, including almonds, pistachios and cherries, require a minimum number of "chilling hours" during the trees' wintertime dormancy period to produce at their maximum potential.
Some local growers have reported problems related to lack of chilling hours.
Fog can maintain those hours of cold, while at the same time, guarding against a hard freeze, the kind of cold that can damage fruit and other farm commodities.
But there's more work to do.
"This study has helped us dot the I's and cross the T's," Baldocchi said.
But these studies build on each other, he said. And there are always new questions to explore.
