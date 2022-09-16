 Skip to main content
Studies in mice suggest health, cognitive benefits from eating grapes

20220808-bc-grapebreeder

In August, bunches of grapes of the Bebop variety hang in vineyards behind the future site of the IFG Fruitworks Facility in the McFarland area.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A new set of nutritional studies has found that table grapes offer previously unidentified health benefits, adding potentially marketable dietary value to Kern's top-grossing agricultural commodity.

In studies of mice fed the kind of high-fat diets common in Western diets, the addition of grapes yielded reductions in fatty liver, extended lifespans and improved cognition, according to recently published reports.

