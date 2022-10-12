 Skip to main content
Students take in air show preview

CTY1013 Air Show Flyover School 1.jpg

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students take pictures as a C-17 flies above their campus Wednesday morning as part a preview for the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base. Friday's STEM Expo is open to invited schools only.

 Julie Drake / Antelope Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley students had their eyes on the skies Wednesday morning for a preview of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base.

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students waited near the school’s gazebo to watch for the aircraft. They were not disappointed. At approximately 11:30 a.m., a C-17 cargo plane cruised over the campus from the west to cheers from the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The jets — an F-35A, NASA F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 and T-38 — cruised by the campus to the north about five minutes later.

