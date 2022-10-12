Students take in air show preview

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley students had their eyes on the skies Wednesday morning for a preview of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Edwards Air Force Base.
Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students waited near the school’s gazebo to watch for the aircraft. They were not disappointed. At approximately 11:30 a.m., a C-17 cargo plane cruised over the campus from the west to cheers from the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The jets — an F-35A, NASA F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 and T-38 — cruised by the campus to the north about five minutes later.
Principal Andy Glatfelter made a slideshow for the students to help them identify the aircraft expected to fly over the campus.
“Thank you, Dr. Glatfelter, for arranging this for us,” student Michael Bouchet said.
The sixth grader is a fan of airplanes.
“I see them fly over here all of the time after school,” Bouchet said. “It’s going to be really cool to see them actually, like just a bunch of them.”
Fulton and Alsbury Academy will send its seventh-grade class to Edwards Air Force Base on Friday for the STEM Expo. The iconic Hangar 1600 will hold the largest STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — expo in Air Force history, according to organizers, with more than 50 hands-on displays filling the cavernous space.
The displays will include a wide range of aerospace-related organizations and companies, including NASA, Stratolaunch, the three major local aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing — the Air Force Flight Test Museum and several units from the base.
“They’re excited about the trip because they’re going to the base,” seventh-grade teacher Mechelle Reynolds said.
Reynolds used Glatfelter’s slideshow to help students identify the planes.
“They were all excited because I don’t think they understood what a P means (or) what an F means on the planes, so I think it was really insightful for them to go, ‘Oh yeah, that makes sense,’ ” Reynolds said.
Seventh grader Heather Jones was thankful for the flyover.
“It was pretty cool,” she said. “And to see how the sixth graders would act because we’ve had a flyover before.”
Seventh grader Emily Montalto recorded the flyover on her phone.
“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “We get to see all these extraordinary, fantastic, interesting things about science, engineering and we get to learn about all these interesting new things that we never got to learn back then.”
The Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM Expo is open to the public Saturday and Sunday, and to invited schools only on Friday.
With a theme of “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today,” the air show and open house at the storied base is emphasizing accomplishments made there, and inspiring younger generations who will break those future barriers.
The entire student body and staff of Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy was outside on the basketball courts for the flyover, and formed the letters “J.W.” and “75” for the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.
A Joe Walker alumna, Lt. Christine Delaguila, was with them, on the radio to the pilots in the formation, so “we got a little more special treatment,” teacher Matt Anderson said.
Another Joe Walker alumna, Jessica Peterson, an instructor at the Air Force Test Pilot School, was piloting one of the aircraft in the formation, providing another special connection for students.
Antelope Valley Press reporter Allison Gatlin contributed to this report.