If it was any other year, Liberty High School senior Kaitlynn West would be soaking up the sun and listening to the crashing ocean waves at Ventura with her family, getting ready for prom the following week.
If this year featured a typical spring break, she would have been practicing for two music festivals and taking tours of prospective colleges before making her final decision May 1.
But since the coronavirus dropped into 2020 like an uninvited guest, those plans have been shelved completely this year.
Beaches, hiking trails and parks — typical spots for students and their families during spring break — are closed throughout the state, and with a stay-at-home order in place from Gov. Gavin Newsom, people have little choice but to get cozy on their couches and entertain themselves at home.
"It was very overwhelming for a long time," West said, thinking of how everything from school, spending time with friends and family, and planning for her future would be completely different this year. Rather than wait for time to pass her by, she decided she would let go of negative thoughts and focus on what matters most.
"I had a lot of plans that I don’t have anymore, and I’m taking that as a blessing and opportunity to spend time with my family," she said.
She's getting ready to move away from home and start college in the fall, which makes moments with family even more precious. This week she has been "taking turns" spending time with her mother, father and sisters, watching their favorite movies or participating in some of their favorite activities.
And though she can't physically go on college tours, she's found virtual ones online that give her some sense of what her future home might look like.
West even decided to play with makeup and try out new colors.
Of course not being able to participate in music festivals stings, but looking to her loved ones and faith has "given me a lot of peace and perspective on the beauty of this season," she said.
Liberty High School senior Nikolas Lopez also is spending time with family — in Hawaii. He was planning on visiting his father, who he hasn't seen in a few months, during the school year, but once school closures were announced he moved up his flight. Lopez traveled to O'ahu before the stay-at-home order was in place and any known coronavirus cases were confirmed in Bakersfield.
He has been going on walks and enjoying nature as much as he can while social distancing on the island, where he said it's easier to avoid crowds.
Some students have also taken this time to brush up on new skills. Stockdale High School junior Ishaan Brar has always enjoyed listening to podcasts to learn about the world around him. Why not make one himself that educates friends and community members, he thought.
Brarcast, available to stream on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, features interviews with his friends where they discuss how their quarantine is going, what their passions are and what the future holds for them. Four episodes are available now, with new episodes released every other day.
Another podcast he's working on, DoctorsSpeak, will include interviews with local doctors discussing the coronavirus. The first interview with his father, Dr. Harjeet Brar, shares what impacts the virus has on health care professionals and advice he has for listeners.
"I really like those late night talk shows and I always wanted to start something similar," Ishaan Brar said. "I've learned a lot so far."
