Students shine at Kern County Science Fair

Harjaisal Brar, a Stockdale High junior, said he enjoys dressing up professionally, usually in a suit and tie, when he presents his projects at the Kern County Science Fair.

He was back in his business best and back to winning at the 35th annual Kern County Science Fair on Tuesday at Mechanics Bank Convention Center. The science fair made its return as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

