With schools closed temporarily starting Wednesday, students are having to change their daily routines — no more seeing friends in the hallways, teachers in classrooms or participating in after-school activities.
What’s it like being home, away from friends and teachers? Are you missing everyone, or is this a well-needed break? How do you plan on staying connected while school is out? Is it hard to complete your school assignments?
Send us your response at local@bakersfield.com. Submissions should be up to 400 words and include your name, photo, age and what school you attend.
(1) comment
What’s it like being home, away from friends and teachers? IT COULD BE A LOT WORSE, I COULDBE IN WORN TORN SYRIA BEING GASSED WITH CHEMICAL WEAPONS. Are you missing everyone, or is this a well-needed break? I'M ONLY MISSING GRAM AND GRAMPS WHO ARE LOCKED IN THEIR HOUSE PRETTY SURE THEY'RE GONNERS. How do you plan on staying connected while school is out? Is it hard to complete your school assignments? A COUPLE OF EEEKS FROM NOW, WITH THE NUMBERS OF INFECTED IN THE MILLIONS, WHO WILL GIVE A RAT'S A**?
