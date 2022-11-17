 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students redefine outlook at BCHS TEDx event

High schoolers had no choice but to redefine their circumstances when the world shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And that topic was the theme of a TEDx event Thursday night at Bakersfield Christian High School, where students redefined how their outlook changed or called for systemic reforms.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections