Students redefine outlook at BCHS TEDx event

High schoolers had no choice but to redefine their circumstances when the world shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that topic was the theme of a TEDx event Thursday night at Bakersfield Christian High School, where students redefined how their outlook changed or called for systemic reforms.
“These ideas are meant to challenge you, so you might not agree with some of them,” said emcee Ashley Dreyer. “But please keep an open mind.”
TEDx is a grassroots initiative created by individuals who seek to encourage open conversations, according to its website. Thursday’s event was the first one on the BCHS campus, and Bakersfield has previously hosted four TEDx events.
BCHS senior Indiana Vargas Avellan, Thursday’s event organizer, posed to her fellow classmates a chance to redefine a topic after the COVID-19 pandemic altered their formative years, she said in a phone interview before the event.
Vargas Avellan redefined resiliency in her talk after she was uprooted from her homeland of Mexico and brought to the United States. Cartel members turned her carefree childhood into one rife with gunfire, and her parents knew they had to move, she said.
She initially resented America for separating her from her cousins. But she learned to let go of the past and focus on her future — she now is proud of her country and where she lives because she doesn’t focus on the past.
“I am choosing today and tomorrow and for the rest of my life … to use my limitations for my success,” she said.
Another pair focused on the school system in separate talks. Humans harbor an innate desire to learn, but the school system warps those feelings, said Elijah Brake, a senior.
Brake encouraged others to avoid getting pigeonholed and take control of their learning. Luke Harrington called upon teachers to be paid more and allow them time to perfect the art of teaching. Dollars spent toward schools should be equitably spent to create better educational outcomes for all, he added.
Other speakers also provided audience members with tips to navigate uncertain times. Junior Karan Kahla noted that journaling and meditating provided clarity and increased his focus, respectively, while redefining self-improvement.
Nothing can tear apart a family like childhood cancer — and when it struck Sarah Celine Pursel’s 18-month-old sister with Down syndrome, her family had a choice. They could wallow in their misery, or redefine their struggles.
Her family decorated her sister's hospital room with inspirational quotes and turkey hands when Thanksgiving rolled around. Negative people were not allowed in, Pursel said, which prompted chuckles.
In short, they approached everything with positivity and molded their own future, she said.
“Next time you see yourself facing a mountain … start asking yourself what actions you are going to take to get over it,” she said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.