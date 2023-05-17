 Skip to main content
Students reach PEAAK of school success

The Kern High School District presented accolades to extraordinary students as part of the 2023 Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern Awards at Mechanics Bank Theater on Wednesday night. 

"All of our students tonight are an example of the district's motto," said Stan Greene, director of school support services for Kern High School District. "A tradition of excellence."

