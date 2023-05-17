Students reach PEAAK of school success

The Kern High School District presented accolades to extraordinary students as part of the 2023 Promoting Excellence in Activities and Athletics in Kern Awards at Mechanics Bank Theater on Wednesday night.
"All of our students tonight are an example of the district's motto," said Stan Greene, director of school support services for Kern High School District. "A tradition of excellence."
The ceremony has since 2011 awarded the top athletes, artists, performers and more from throughout the Kern High School District, which comprises 19 comprehensive high schools, five alternative education sites, the Regional Occupational Center, Career Technical Educational Center, Bakersfield Adult School and several special dducation sites.
District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke and local sports anchor Greg Kerr hosted the event, opposite various announcers for each award.
"So, Erin (Briscoe-Clarke) looks beautiful tonight," Kerr said. "Meanwhile I had to rent clothes to look halfway decent."
Of the district's 42,000 students, more than 400 students were nominated within 43 categories this year, ranging from Best Athlete to Greatest Community Supporter, among others.
About 1,500 shuffled into the arena's auditorium — family, teachers, classmates — to cheer on the announced winners.
A new award this year — The Harvey Hall "Spirit of Bakersfield Award" — was presented to Stockdale High School for their Unity Week. And Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh awarded the Mayor's Trophy to Bo Worthen, of Centennial High School.