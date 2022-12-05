 Skip to main content
Students nationwide to learn of Kern's history through local teacher residency program

Adam Sawyer and Oliver Rosales

Cal State Bakersfield professor Adam Sawyer, left, and Bakersfield College associate professor Oliver Rosales won a National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks grant, which offers K-12 teachers a chance to learn about how the Central Valley’s farmworkers united despite divisions along racial and urban-rural lines.

 Contributed photos

Kern County’s role in American history will be passed onto students nationwide through a new residency program teaching local and out-of-state educators about the César E. Chávez National Monument, farmworker history and how the “Bakersfield Sound” united migrants to this region.

Cal State Bakersfield professor Adam Sawyer and Bakersfield College associate professor Oliver Rosales won a National Endowment for the Humanities Landmarks grant, which offers K-12 teachers a chance to learn about how the Central Valley’s farmworkers united despite divisions along racial and urban-rural lines.

