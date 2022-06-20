Students get creative at BMoA's Summer Art Camps

The Bakersfield Museum of Art’s student art camps are in full swing this summer. Classes are broken up into age groups of pre-K and kindergarten camps (2 to 5 years old), kids camps (6 to 11 years old) and teen camps (12 to 17 years old). Topics range widely from week to week and include wood sculpture carving, art history, book-making and sound and color.
The first of the classes began on June 13th, but the camps will continue until August 5. The week-long classes vary in price; members of the museum receive a discount. More information and pricing can be found at bmoa.org/camp or by calling the Bakersfield Museum of Art at (661) 323-7219.