Students gain confidence from Leaders in Life program

CJ James said she was introverted as a 10-year-old sixth-grade student at Stockdale Christian School when she first became involved with Leaders in Life.

But it didn’t take long for her to come out of her shell. She said she became comfortable even as the youngest ever to be on the executive board that plans the annual Youth Leadership Conference.

