Students gain confidence from Leaders in Life program

CJ James said she was introverted as a 10-year-old sixth-grade student at Stockdale Christian School when she first became involved with Leaders in Life.
But it didn’t take long for her to come out of her shell. She said she became comfortable even as the youngest ever to be on the executive board that plans the annual Youth Leadership Conference.
“I loved that despite the fact I was younger than everyone else, they all accepted me,” said James, who is now 14 and a sophomore at Garces Memorial High. “They helped me boost my confidence and grow so that I could take on a leadership position and be more comfortable talking to people.”
James is also more comfortable when speaking in front of large groups. She was the emcee for last year’s conference. This year, she is in charge of marketing and public relations for the conference that’s in its 23rd year and provides workshops and lectures for young leaders or potential leaders. The conference, which takes place Thursday at Mechanics Bank Convention Center, is produced by students for students.
James’ group produced a public service announcement for the conference and is also responsible for its social media presence.
Time management will be among the many topics covered at the Youth Leadership Conference. James is no stranger to that area.
She is on the swim team at Garces, where she also plays water polo. She’s also on the robotics team, as well as a member of the chess, investors, Honor Flight and Interact community service clubs.
Outside Garces, James is also a Girl Scout and in the organization’s Miss Media program and helps with advertising, including for the famous Girl Scout cookies. In addition, she is a Girl Scouts national council delegate. This summer, she will travel to Florida to attend a national council session.
James credits her versatility to much of what she has learned from Leaders in Life. She also learned valuable lessons from her water polo season.
Her coach, Greg Enloe, said she dealt with ankle issues throughout the season but never wavered in her effort. She was presented with the Eternal Optimist team award at the end of the season.
“It didn’t matter how hard the practice was,” Enloe said, “she was always smiling and ready to go. No matter how dire the game was or whether we were winning or losing, she was always trying hard and had a smile on her face.”
Liberty senior Aiden Young can relate to James when it comes to once being shy and then becoming a vocal leader.
Young said he was very reserved when he first attended the Leaders in Life Youth Leadership Conference as a Rosedale Middle School seventh-grader. But he enjoyed the conference and when he was asked if he wanted to be a part of the planning board the following year, he eagerly pursued the opportunity.
This year, Young is the chairman of the executive board, overseeing his group and five subcommittees that plan the conference.
“I didn’t have much leadership experience at first,” said Young, Liberty’s ASB president. “But I think once I joined planning for the conference, that inspired me to join tons more leadership experiences and leadership roles.”
Planning for the conference started in August, when the students went on a retreat. They discussed the topics for the workshops among other details.
Young said he enjoys the conference because it is produced by students. He is making sure everything is in order. He said it helps that there are subcommittees.
“He is an extraordinary young man,” said Lourdes Bucher, director of school community partnerships for Kern County Superintendent of Schools. “He is so bright and organized and just all business when it comes to the conference. He wants to make sure everything is where it needs to be, especially this being his senior year. At the same time his studies are going great. He’s passionate about pursuing higher education. He’s going to do some great things.”
The conference workshops will cover a variety of topics “to inspire students to do better for their community and make their community a better place,” Young said.
There will be a workshop that will discuss the dangers of drunken driving.
“We have a panel of local judges, prosecutors, public defenders and people from Mothers Against Drunk Driving to talk about their experiences,” Young said.
Julia Garcia, a motivational speaker, will be the opening speaker. Juan Bendana, an entrepreneur and best-selling author, is the keynote speaker to close the conference.
More than 600 students, who have already been selected, are expected to attend, Young said.