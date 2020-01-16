Students participating this week in the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference and Exhibition had the opportunity to turn their business ideas into realities.
The competition took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center, as students from across the state worked in teams throughout a variety of competitions. Thursday featured the final round of the state business plan competition, along with the virtual enterprise trade show, where all 71 teams brought their products to life.
“The teams have developed the concepts for their companies and this (trade show) is where they can put it on display and sell their ideas,” said Brian Miller, a principal in the Kern High School District.
Of the 71 teams, 11 were from the Bakersfield area. Teams from Bakersfield High School, Centennial High School and Stockdale High School finished top-six in the business plan competition and will be headed to New York City in April for the International Business Plan Competition.
A team from West High School peddled its concept of clear backpacks, handbags and shoulder bags on Thursday. The idea came from the increased need of clear bags in order to attend sporting events due to safety concerns, said WHS junior Alon Murray. The team’s business plan also featured a charitable bundle that would directly benefit “low-income classrooms.”
Students committed a large portion of time putting their business plans together, with some spending months conducting field research. A team from Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley’s virtual day spa decided to interview real-life masseuses to better understand the industry.
“We had to learn how they developed their spas and how their treatments really work,” said Luis Trujillo, a senior at Canyon Springs.
La Serna High School’s team from Whittier advertised its “Safe Escape” disaster preparedness kits to combat different scenarios Californians may be confronted with. Their kits accounted for wildfires, earthquakes and active shooter situations.
La Serna senior Nathanial Estrada had already been an entrepreneur prior to the competition with his own custom shoelace business.
“I learned a lot about collaboration from this experience that I really think will help my future business,” Estrada said.
Many of the business concepts were directly tailored to the lifestyles of teens and other young adults. The team from Westminster High School in Orange County created “Serenity,” which offered a variety of products to help achieve clear skin, healthy sleep schedules and improved health.
Palisades Charter High School’s team from Pacific Palisades designed the concept for a solar powered GPS tracking sticker.
“Let’s say I put it on the back of my phone and I go outside and get robbed. Horrible, right?” said junior student Etai Dayani. “Not a big deal. I go home, log into my account and the next thing I know I’m able to track my phone from across the globe.”
Many of the business concepts were environmentally conscious and centered around sustainability. Some examples included turning recycled materials into pet toys, hemp-based products and portable stations that recycled both water bottles and its remaining water.
“We noticed in our classroom that a lot of the bottles we were recycling were half-empty and we’d have to dump the remaining water on the sidewalk before disposing of them,” said German Galvan, a senior at Bloomington High School in Southern California.
The concept — which finished fifth overall in the business plan competition — involved the remaining water being filtered and picked up by the local water district and going directly towards agriculture. Galvan explained how the virtual enterprise class and competition had helped broaden his horizons both socially and professionally.
“I used to be so nervous talking to people — like I would shake, it was bad — but now I’m out here (talking to strangers) and it feels good," he said. "I’ve really grown being in this class.”
